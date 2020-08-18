More admin procedures integrated into national public service portal
Hanoi (VNA) - The General Department of Taxation (GDT) reported on August 18 that it has completed the integration of additional 27 administrative procedures into the national public service portal, lifting the total number of online public services provided through the portal to 120.
As a result, the tax sector has exceeded the target set by the Government and the Ministry of Finance, reaching nearly 130 percent of the plan for 2020, it said.
According to GDT, via the portal, submissions of more than 14 million taxpayers have been sent to tax agencies for handling since May 2020.
The 1,000th public service on the portal, which is expected to be launched on August 19 on the portal, will be the service of declaration and payment of registration fee and submission of automobile and motorbike registration declarations, it said.
To achieve the above-mentioned results, the tax sector has made constant efforts in renovating and upgrading the information technology system, integrating the tax management system into the national public service portal.
The sector plans to continue upgrading and integrating all tax administrative procedures into the portal, thus making it easier for people and businesses in fulfilling their tax obligations to the State budget.
In order to promote administrative reform and create more favourable conditions for businesses and people, Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc issued Decision No. 411/QD-TTg dated March 24, 2020 approving the list of integrated public services available on the national public service portal in 2020./.