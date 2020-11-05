More aid coming to flood-hit residents
President of the Vietnam Fatherland Front (VFF) Central Committee Tran Thanh Man on November 5 received nearly 12 billion VND (roughly 518,800 USD) donated by overseas Vietnamese for flood victims in the central region.
Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)
The fund was handed over by Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs and Chairman of the State Committee for Overseas Vietnamese Affairs Dang Minh Khoi. It was raised from Vietnamese from Ukraine, Thailand, the Czech Republic, Poland, Switzerland, Laos, Cambodia, Germany, Australia, Hungary and the US.
According to Man, over 307.7 billion VND has been channeled through fatherland front committees at different levels to support the flood-affected residents.
Also on November 5, the VFF President got 2 billion VND as relief aid to the victims from Sunshine Group.
Since late September, 235 people in the central region have been listed as dead and missing from storms and floods, which have also caused estimated economic losses of about 17 trillion VND, according to a Government report to the National Assembly on November 2./.