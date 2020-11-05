Society Aid continues coming to flood victims in central region A delegation of the Vietnam General Confederation of Labour (VGCL), led by its President Nguyen Dinh Khang, on November 5 presented 500 million VND (21,600 USD) to residents who were affected by recent floods in the central province of Thua Thien-Hue.

Society Face masks presented to Cambodian People's Party The Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee's Commission for External Relations has presented 30,000 face masks to the Cambodian People's Party (CPP) Central Committee’s commissions.

Society Nguyen Hoa Binh elected as President of Council of ASEAN Chief Justices Chief Justice of the Supreme People’s Court of Vietnam Nguyen Hoa Binh was elected as President of the Council of ASEAN Chief Justices (CACJ) for the 2020-2021 tenure during the eight meeting of the council on November 5.

Society Vietnam pledges to ensure safety for foreigners Vietnam will strengthen security measures to ensure safety for foreigners who are living and working in the country, including Russian citizens, stated Deputy Spokesman of the Foreign Ministry Duong Hoai Nam at a regular meeting of the ministry in Hanoi on November 5.