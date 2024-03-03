The National Authority for Agro-Forestry-Fishery Quality, Processing and Market Development under the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development said 38 more establishments are allowed to ship aquatic products to the Republic of Korea, raising the total number of exporters to this market to 786.

The figures are 13 and 524 for the EU market, 45 and 585 for China, one and 26 for the US, and two and 83 for the Russian market.

Meanwhile, more products have gained access to certain markets, such as durian and bird’s nest to China, pomelo and fresh coconut to the US.

Last year, Vietnam earned 53.01 billion USD from shipping agro-forestry-aquatic products abroad./.

