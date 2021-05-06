More cases linked with hospital’s COVID-19 cluster detected
Hanoi (VNA) – Nine cases of COVID-19 associated with the pandemic cluster at the Hanoi-based National Hospital for Tropical Diseases were reported on May 6 morning.
Of the latest infections, two are relatives of patients being treated at the hospital, the city’s Centre for Disease Control (CDC) said.
On the day, the health department of northern Thai Binh province also reported five new cases linked with the hospital’s pandemic cluster.
Thai Binh has decided to impose social distancing across the province from 12:00 on May 6, and activate anti-COVID-19 groups.
The two other cases were recorded in the northern province of Hung Yen.
The localities have quickly conducted contract tracing and rolled out measures to seal off pandemic-hit areas.
Located in Hanoi’s outlying district of Dong Anh, the hospital was the frontline facility in the COVID-19 fight. On May 4, a doctor of the hospital was confirmed positive for the coronavirus./.