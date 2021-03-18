Politics Prime Minister hosts Secretary of Security Council of Russian Federation Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc received Secretary of the Security Council of Russian Federation Nikolai Patrushev in Hanoi on March 17, during which he expressed his pleasure with Russia’s successful research and development of drugs against COVID-19 and belief Russia will soon overcome the pandemic.

Politics PM Nguyen Xuan Phuc receives Philippine ambassador Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc met with Philippine Ambassador Meynardo Los Banos Montealegre in Hanoi on March 17, wishing his guest a successful term in Vietnam.

Politics Security-defence cooperation key to Vietnam – Russia partnership: Top leader Party General Secretary and State President Nguyen Phu Trong highlighted security-defence ties as a pillar in the Vietnam-Russia comprehensive strategic partnership while hosting visiting Secretary of the Security Council of Russian Federation Nikolai Patrushev in Hanoi on March 17.

Politics Vietnam must keep on pursuing twin goals: PM Vietnam must keep on pursuing the twin goals of effectively combating COVID-19 and boosting economic growth in the “new normal”, said Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc in a meeting on March 17 morning.