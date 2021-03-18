More cases put under supervision of central anti-corruption steering committee
Party General Secretary and State President Nguyen Phu Trong presided over a meeting on March 18 of the Standing Board of the Central Steering Committee on Anti-Corruption, to look into the handling of a number of cases that are under the supervision of the committee since its 19th session.
Party General Secretary and State President Nguyen Phu Trong speaks at the meeting (Photo: VNA)
The meeting heard that in the opening months of 2021, competent agencies concluded investigations into six cases with 70 defendants, commenced proceedings in five cases with 45 defendants, conducted first instance trials of four cases with 15 defendants, and heard an appeal in one case with one defendant. They also expanded investigations into a number of corruption cases and charged additional defendants.
First-instance trials have been conducted for the cases of violating regulations on investment in construction works causing serious consequences at an ethanol plant in the northern province of Phu Tho, and the abuse of position and power to misappropriate assets at the PetroVietnam Exploration Production Corporation (PVEP).
The competent agencies also urgently investigated and prosecuted a number of other key corruption cases that are of special concern to the public.
The Party Central Committee’s Inspection Commission set up 22 teams to conduct inspection and supervision of Party organisations and Party members under the management of the Party Central Committee to promptly detect and handle arising urgent problems.
The standing board directed Party committees and organisations at all levels to continue to promote the fight against corruption with greater political determination and more effective and firm action.
Relevant authorities were asked to strengthen coordination, remove difficulties, and step up investigations, prosecutions, and trials of cases that are under the direction and management of the Steering Committee, towards wrapping up investigations in four cases, conducting proceedings in eight cases and trials of 11 cases in the first instance, and eight appellate trials, while finishing the verification and handling of 10 cases in line with the plan set by the Steering Committee.
At the meeting (Photo: VNA)
Party General Secretary Trong, who is also head of the Central Steering Committee on Anti-Corruption, praised the effort and determination of and smooth coordination between relevant agencies in combating corruption.
He attributed the positive results to the high level of solidarity and unity within the Party, among the people, and especially within the Steering Committee.
The Party leader demanded greater determination to thoroughly handle cases, noting that asset recovery must be completed better.
He also emphasised the need to continue to consolidate and further improve the quality of the operations of the Steering Committee, as well as to build reward and penalty mechanisms and regulations for agencies and individuals that do well in the task or fall short of expectations./.