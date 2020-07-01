Vietnamese citizens returning from Japan at Da Nang International Airport (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – A flight conducted by budget carrier Vietjet Air brought 225 Vietnamese citizens back to Vietnam from Japan on June 30.

The flight was arranged by Vietnamese authorities, the country’s embassy in Japan, Japanese agencies and Vietjet Air.

The passengers included children, the elderly, the ill, pregnant women, and workers with expired labour contracts or without accommodation.

The Vietnamese Embassy sent staff members to assist the citizens with boarding procedures at the airport.

To prevent the spread of COVID-19, disease prevention measures were carried out throughout the flight. The flight crew and all passengers were also given heath examinations upon landing at Da Nang International Airport and then sent to quarantine in line with regulations.

Under the Prime Minister’s direction, domestic authorities and Vietnam’s overseas representative offices are making plans to fly more Vietnamese citizens home, depending on the citizens’ need and the country’s quarantine capacity./.