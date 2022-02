Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)

- The north and northern central regions are forecast to see more strong cold spell s in the first 10 days of February, which will cause temperatures to plunge, with northern mountainous areas likely to see snow rain and ice, according to the National Centre for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting.The temperatures in the north and northern central region s during February are expected to be lower than the many-year average by 1-2.2 degrees Celcius.The northeast region will be affected by drizzle and fog, while the central region is likely to witness many days of rain.MJO (Madden-Julian Oscillation) - the dominant mode of intra-seasonal variability in the tropical troposphere, is moving to the Pacific Northwest, potentially causing local showers in the coastal area of the southern region, the centre added./.