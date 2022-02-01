More cold spells expected to hit north, northern central regions in February
The north and northern central regions are forecast to see more strong cold spells in the first 10 days of February, which will cause temperatures to plunge, with northern mountainous areas likely to see snow rain and ice, according to the National Centre for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting.
Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) - The north and northern central regions are forecast to see more strong cold spells in the first 10 days of February, which will cause temperatures to plunge, with northern mountainous areas likely to see snow rain and ice, according to the National Centre for Hydro-Meteorological Forecasting.
The temperatures in the north and northern central regions during February are expected to be lower than the many-year average by 1-2.2 degrees Celcius.
The northeast region will be affected by drizzle and fog, while the central region is likely to witness many days of rain.
MJO (Madden-Julian Oscillation) - the dominant mode of intra-seasonal variability in the tropical troposphere, is moving to the Pacific Northwest, potentially causing local showers in the coastal area of the southern region, the centre added./.