More condolences pour in over former Party leader’s passing
Former Party General Secretary Le Kha Phieu (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) – Foreign leaders extended their condolences to Vietnamese Party, State and people and the family of former Party General Secretary Le Kha Phieu over his passing.
Thailand’s Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha cabled a message of sympathy to Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc, while Thai Foreign Minister Don Pramudwinai sent a message to Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Pham Binh Minh.
The Thai leaders praised the great contributions of former Party General Secretary Phieu to Vietnam’s development, industrialisation and modernisation.
President of the South West Africa People's Organisation and President of Namibia Hage Gottfried Geingob, and Secretary General of the Polisario Front and President of Sahrawi Arab Democratic Republic Brahim Ghali sent messages of condolences to Party General Secretary and State President Nguyen Phu Trong.
General Secretary of the Communist Party of India (CPI) Doraisamy Raja, Secretary General of the Palestinian People's Party Bassam al-Salhi, President of the Party of the Independence Congress of Madagascar Rajaobelison Andriantsoa and Deputy General Secretary of the Party Rakotomahefa Mihantra sent messages to the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee./.