Politics Former Lao leader commends former Party chief Le Kha Phieu’s contributions to bilateral ties Former General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Le Kha Phieu was a loyal revolutionary and an intelligent official, former Lao Party General Secretary and State President Chummaly Sayasonea has said.

Politics Winner of logo contest on Vietnam-Indonesia ties announced The Vietnamese Embassy in Indonesia and the Indonesian Embassy in Vietnam announced on August 13 the winner of a logo contest held to mark the 65th anniversary of diplomatic ties between the two countries on December 30.

Politics 80 tonnes of medical supply provided to Da Nang The General Department of Logistics under the Ministry of National Defence on August 12 received 80 tonnes of medical equipment and goods, which were sent to the Da Nang University of Medical Technology and Pharmacy to assist the COVID-19 prevention and control in Da Nang city.

Politics Vietnam calls for sanctions lifted, humanitarian aid amid pandemic Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Pham Binh Minh of Vietnam on August 12 took part in the UN Security Council’s high-level open debate on “Pandemics and the Challenges of Sustaining Peace” via videoconference.