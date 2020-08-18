Politics August Revolution - Turning point of Vietnam Success of the August Revolution in 1945 was the first Victory of Vietnam since the country was led by the Communist Party of Vietnam.

Politics Vietnam bolsters cooperation with Swiss-based intergovernmental organisation Ambassador Le Thi Tuyet Mai - Permanent Representative of Vietnam to the UN, the World Trade Organisation (WTO) and other international organisations in Geneva - joined a recent working session with Dr. Carlos Correa, Executive Director of the South Centre, an intergovernmental organisation of developing countries headquartered in Geneva.

Politics Indonesia’s Independence Day marked in Hanoi A flag-raising ceremony was held at the Embassy of Indonesia in Hanoi on August 17 to celebrate the 75th Independence Day of Indonesia.

Politics More condolences over late leader's passing Leaders of countries and several political parties continue to send condolences to leaders of the Vietnamese Party and State, people and the family of former General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee Le Kha Phieu over his passing.