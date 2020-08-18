More condolences sent to Vietnam over former Party leader’s passing
Memorial service held for former Party General Secretary Le Kha Phieu (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) – Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune has cabled a message of condolences to Party General Secretary and State President Nguyen Phu Trong over the passing of former Party General Secretary Le Kha Phieu.
General Secretary of the Mongolian People’s Party Amarabay Asglalan also sent a letter of sympathy to the Communist Party of Vietnam.
On August 17, Algerian Minister of Mujahideen (War Veterans) Tayeb Zitouni led a delegation to the Vietnamese Embassy in Algeria to pay his tribute to the late Vietnamese Party chief.
At a meeting with Vietnamese Ambassador Nguyen Thanh Vinh, Zitouni said former Party General Secretary Phieu’s death is also a great loss to Algeria, as Vietnam and Algeria have a time-honoured traditional friendship.
On August 16-17, more than 40 delegations representing authorities, diplomatic corps and international organisations as well as Vietnamese associations in Algeria came to the embassy to pay their homage to the former leader.
The Vietnamese Embassy in Slovakia also held respect-paying services for the former Party chief from August 14-18./.