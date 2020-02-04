More congratulations on Party’s 90th founding anniversary
The Central Committee of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) continued receiving congratulatory messages from leaders of countries and political parties worldwide on the occasion of the CPV’s 90th founding anniversary (February 3, 1930).
An art programme to celebrate the 90th founding anniversary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (Photo: VNA)
The congratulations come from the President of Belarus, the Liberal Democratic Party of Japan, the Communist Party of France, A Just Russia Party, the Communist Party USA, the Justice and Development Party of Turkey, the Belgian Labour Party, the Communist Party of Canada (Marxist-Leninist), the Portuguese Communist Party, the Communist Party of Greece, the Communist Party of Britain, Communist Party of Cyprus, Communist Party of Norway, the Communist Party of Albania, the New Communist Party of Yugoslavia, the Pheu Thai, the Workers’ Party of Tunisia, the Liberty Korea Party, the Socialist People's Alliance of Egypt, the Uruguay’s Broad Front and the Democratic Patriots' Unified Party of Tunisia.
In his congratulatory message, President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko said the sustainable development and the success in economy and society have demonstrated the effective leadership of the CPV for the benefits of the Vietnamese people.
He firmly believed that the CPV’s political prestige at home and abroad will continue to bring prosperity for the Southeast Asian country.
Meanwhile, Secretary-General of the Liberal Democratic Party of Japan Nikai Toshihiro expressed his respect for the proud 90-year history of the CPV and believed that the solidarity of the two parties will be further cemented.
The Communist Party of France emphasised that the two communist parties will continue strengthening their solidarity and historical relations formed during the fight against colonialism.
The Communist Party of Greece affirmed that the proud victory of Vietnamese people under the leadership of the CPV and President Ho Chi Minh has become a source of inspiration for millions of oppressed people around the world.
The Communist Party of Canada (Marxist-Leninist) said that the prestige and high position of Vietnam in the international arena has reflected the strength and the ideological, political and organisational maturity of the CPV.
For its part, the Communist Party of Britain noted that the current development of Vietnam’s economy along the socialist orientation is a role model which shows the CPV’s capacity of uniting the people under the flag of communism to ensure economic and social transition.
In its message, the Communist Party of Cyprus underlined that the heroic struggle of the Vietnamese people had bolstered solidarity and anti-war movements in the world. President Ho Chi Minh’s leadership and modest has left a long-lasting heritage for all communists in both ideology and practicality.
Meanwhile, the Portuguese Communist Party said that throughout the CPV’s 90-year history, it has upheld the vanguard role, winning support, recognition and respect of revolutionary and progressive forces around the world.
Javier Miranda, President of the Uruguay’s Broad Front voiced his belief that Vietnam will continue being the hope of all nations of the world, especially of people who are fervently fighting for peace, sovereignty, social fairness and development./.