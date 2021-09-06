More congratulations sent to Vietnam on 76th National Day
Leaders of Croatia, Ghana, and Maldives have sent messages and letters of congratulations to the leaders of Vietnam on the country's 76th National Day (September 2).
President of the Republic of Croatia Zoran Milanovic and President of the Republic of Ghana Dankwa Akudo-Addo cabled their congratulations to President Nguyen Xuan Phuc.
Meanwhile, President of Maldives Ibrahim Mohamed Solih delivered his congratulatory messages to President Phuc and Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh./.