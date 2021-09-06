Politics Vietnamese NA Chairman meets with IPU President National Assembly (NA) Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue met with President of the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) Duarta Pacheco in Vienna on September 6 (local time) as part of his trip to Austria to attend the fifth World Conference of Speakers of Parliament (WCSP5).

Politics Vietnam attends 18th Parliamentary Intelligence-Security Forum A Vietnamese delegation, headed by National Assembly (NA) Vice Chairman Sen. Lieut. Gen. Tran Quang Phuong, attended the 18th Parliamentary Intelligence-Security Forum, which convened by the NA of Hungary on September 6 in both face-to-face and virtual forms.

Politics ASOSAI Governing Board convenes 56th meeting The Governing Board of the Asian Organisation of Supreme Audit Institutions (ASOSAI) held its 56th meeting in Hanoi on September 6 under the chair of Vietnamese Auditor General and Chair of ASOSAI for 2018 - 2021 Tran Sy Thanh and Chinese Auditor General Hou Kai, Secretary General of ASOSAI.

Politics Further progress seen in curbing corruption Vietnam has continued to see progress in curbing corruption this year, consolidating people’s trust in the Party and State and heightening Vietnam’s position on the international arena, according to a government report on anti-corruption in 2021.