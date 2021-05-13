Politics National Assembly Chairman receives Lao Ambassador Chairman of the National Assembly Vuong Dinh Hue hosted a reception in Hanoi on May 13 for Lao Ambassador to Vietnam Sengphet Houngboungnuang, who was the first foreign ambassador to pay a courtesy visit to Hue as the top leader of the NA.

Politics PM holds working session with Ho Chi Minh City officials Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh held a working session with key officials of Ho Chi Minh City on May 13, his first meeting of the kind with a locality after taking up the top position in the Government, which demonstrated the special importance that the PM and the Government attach to the southern hub.

Politics Young soldiers on islands excited with first-time voting For Vietnamese citizens, casting votes for National Assembly deputies and members of all-level People’s Councils is a special event, especially for those who exercise their civil rights and obligations for the first time. It is even more special for young soldiers who are performing their duty on the Fatherland’s sacred offshore islands.

Politics Two more provinces to hold early voting The National Election Council (NEC) has allowed the Central Highlands provinces of Kon Tum and Dak Lak to hold early voting at certain polling stations.