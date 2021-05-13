More congratulations to National Assembly Chairman
More foreign legislative leaders have cabled their congratulations to Vuong Dinh Hue on his election as Chairman of the Vietnamese National Assembly.
National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue (Photo: VNA)
The congratulations came from President of the ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly (AIPA) and Speaker of the Legislative Council of Brunei Darussalam Abdul Rahman Taib; Speaker of the People's Consultative Assembly of Indonesia Bambang Soesatyo; Speaker of the People's Representative Council of Indonesia Puan Maharani; President of the Australian Senate Scott Ryan; and Speaker of the House of Representatives of Australia Tony Smith./.