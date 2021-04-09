Politics Laos, Cambodia, Indonesia congratulate new Foreign Minister Foreign ministers of Laos, Cambodia and Indonesia have extended congratulations to Bui Thanh Son on his appointment as Minister of Foreign Affairs.

Politics VUFO presents friendship insignia to US ambassador The Vietnam Union of Friendship Organisations (VUFO) on April 9 held a ceremony to present the “For peace, friendship among nations” insignia to outgoing US Ambassador to Vietnam Daniel Kritenbrink.

Politics VNA, NA Office release photo book on 14th legislature The Vietnam News Agency (VNA) and the National Assembly (NA) Office have coordinated in compiling and publishing a photo book on the 14th legislature.

Politics Infographic Minister of Construction Nguyen Thanh Nghi Member of the 13th Party Central Committee, Deputy Minister of Construction Nguyen Thanh Nghi was appointed Minister of Construction at the 11th session of the 14th National Assembly on April 8, in Hanoi.