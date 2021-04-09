More congratulations to newly-elected Vietnamese leaders
Leaders of countries around the world have sent messages and letters of congratulations to newly-elected State, Government and National Assembly leaders of Vietnam.
Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong (second from right) poses for a group photo with newly-elected State and National Assembly leaders of Vietnam (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) - Leaders of countries around the world have sent messages and letters of congratulations to newly-elected State, Government and National Assembly leaders of Vietnam.
State President Nguyen Xuan Phuc received congratulatory messages and letters from Indonesian President Joko Widodo; Malaysian King Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah ibni Sultan Haji Ahmad Shah Al-Musta’in Billah; Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro Moros; King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud of Saudi Arabia; King of Morocco Mohammed VI; Finnish President Sauli Niinisto and Prime Minister of Kuwait Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah.
Prime Minister of the Republic of Korea Chung Sye-kyun, Prime Minister of Kuwait Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah, and Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin cabled their messages and letters of congratulations to Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh.
Meanwhile, Speaker of Malaysia’s House of Representatives Datuk Azhar Azizan Harun and Speaker of the Finnish Parliament Anu Vahvilainen congratulated National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue./.