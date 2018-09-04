A ceremony at Ho Chi Minh Mausoleum marks the 73rd anniversary of Vietnam's National Day (Photo: VTV)

Leaders of Italy, the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK), Ukrein and Mongolia cabled messages of congratulations to leaders of the Vietnamese Party, State, Government and National Assembly on the occasion of the 73rd National Day of Vietnam.In his congratulatory message sent to President Tran Dai Quang, Italian President Sergio Mattarella expressed his belief that on the basis of the firm strategic partnership, the two countries will together tap all opportunities to consolidate, deepen and expand win-win collaboration in all fields, both bilaterally and multilaterally.President of the Presidium of the Supreme People's Assembly Kim Yong Nam and Premier Pak Pong Ju of the DPRK also cabled greetings to President Tran Dai Quang and Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc, saying they believe that the Vietnamese people will attain greater achievements in building a strong nation and improving their living standards.Meanwhile, Ukraine President Petro Poroshenko and Prime Minister Volodymyr Groysman extended their congratulations to their Vietnamese counterparts. They expressed their wish to enhance cooperation and comprehensive partnership with Vietnam and step up win-win collaboration in all fields of mutual concern. They also hoped that both sides will continue maintaining dialogue and exchanging priority cooperation orientations in the time to come.Mongolian President Khaltmaa Battulga, Prime Minister Ukhnaa Khurelsukh and Chairman of the State Great Hural (Parliarment) Miyegombo Enkhbold also sent their congratulatory messages to President Tran Dai Quang, Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc and National Assembly Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan.On the occasion, Deputy Minister and Foreign Minister Pham Binh Minh received greetings from the DPRK Foreign Minister Ri Yong Ho and Mongolian Foreign Minister Damin Tgogtbaatar.-VNA