The ministry also reported 35 more deaths in the past 24 hours, bringing the total fatalities in the country to 2,500.



Meanwhile, the Philippines Ministry of Health reported 630 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number in the country to 30,682. The number of recoveries also increased to 8,143 after an additional 250 patients were given the all-clear.



Meanwhile, the Malaysian Ministry of Health announced an additional 15 coronavirus-infected cases, including two imported ones, bringing the total number to 8,587.



The number of deaths from COVID-19 in Malaysia remained at 121, while that of recovering and discharged patients increased by 21 to 8,177, accounting for 95.2 percent of the total cases.



Malaysia's Defence Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob, who is in charge of coordinating the implementation of anti-epidemic measures, said that from July 1, the Malaysian government will allow theaters and cinemas to reopen, and performances, seminars and conferences to take place.



However, these activities must ensure the maximum attendance of 250 people, with body temperature checking and social distancing measures still in place./.

