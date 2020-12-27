ASEAN Thailand boosts domestic tourism Thailand’s Tourism and Sports Minister Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn said domestic travellers will continue to be a major market for at least the first four months of 2021.

World Trade between ASEAN, China’s Shanghai remains strong despite pandemic Trade between the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and China’s Shanghai remained strong this year despite being affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, according to Xinhua news agency, which quoted data from Shanghai Customs.

World Russia-ASEAN relations at centre of attention at Moscow roundtable The prospect of the ASEAN-Russia ties was at centre of attention at a recent round-table conference held by the Russian International Affairs Council (RIAC).