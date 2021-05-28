More COVID-19 cases related to religious organisation detected in HCM City
Ten additional COVID-19 patients have been detected in Ho Chi Minh City, eight of them are related to the cluster at “Hoi thanh truyen giao Phuc Hung” (Revival Ekklesia Mission), the city’s Centre for Disease Control (HCDC) reported on May 28 morning.
According to the centre, among the 10 patients, three are members of the Revival Ekklesia Mission, four are from the same family living near the house of a pastor of the Revival Ekklesia Mission in a locked down area, and one is the son-in-law of the pastor, who resides in Tan Phu district.
The other two are a couple who tested positive to SARS-CoV-2 in Hoan My Hospital on May 27 without a clear infection source. The woman is pregnant.
The HCDC said that so far, 44 COVID-19 infections related to the Revival Ekklesia Mission have been confirmed.
Currently, the city is urgently tracing people related to the chain, while seeking other possible sources of SARS-CoV-2 transmission.
The HCDC advised locals to stay calm and cooperate with local authorities and health care sector to implement pandemic prevention and control measures, while updating mainstream information and avoiding sharing fake news.
Authorities have persuaded religious establishments to suspend activities as part of measures to contain the spread of COVID-19./.