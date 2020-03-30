Health 65 patients negative for SARS-CoV-2 As of March 29 afternoon, 65 out of 188 COVID-19 patients in Vietnam tested negative for the novel coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 after treatment, of whom 53 had negative results for two to four times.

Health Cases of COVID-19 rise to 194 as of March 30 morning Six more people have been confirmed to have contracted the novel coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 on March 30 morning, and all of them are workers of the Truong Sinh Co. Ltd, which provides services for the Hanoi-based Bach Mai Hospital.