More COVID-19 patients successfully treated
Twenty-seven more COVID-19 patients have successfully recovered, the National Hospital of Tropical Diseases said on March 30.
Patients have a photo taken with doctors and medical workers at the National Hospital of Tropical Diseases (NHTD) on March 30. (Photo courtesy of NHTD)
Hanoi (VNA) – Twenty-seven more COVID-19 patients have successfully recovered, the National Hospital of Tropical Diseases said on March 30.
They have tested negative for the novel coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 more than twice and will have follow-up health checks in the next 14 days. All of them are now in stable conditions.
The 27 patients released were numbered 17, 22, 24, 27, 39, 46, 47, 51, 55, 56, 58, 59, 60, 62, 69, 70, 71, 77, 85, 88, 93, 110, 112, 113, 130, 140 and 187.
As of March 30, Vietnam had cured 52 COVID-19 patients including 16 people infected with the disease from January 23 to February 13 (the first phase). The 36 others patients have been treated since March 6 (second phase).
The country had reported 194 cases of COVID-19 as of March 30 morning./.