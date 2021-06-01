More donations come to COVID-19 fight
Nearly 3.5 trillion VND (151.93 million USD) has been raised for the fight against COVID-19 via the Vietnam Fatherland Front (VFF) and the Ministry of Health since May 1.
The Vietnam News Agency (VNA) contributes 450 million VND to the COVID-19 fight. (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) – Nearly 3.5 trillion VND (151.93 million USD) has been raised for the fight against COVID-19 via the Vietnam Fatherland Front (VFF) and the Ministry of Health since May 1.
The VFF Central Committee on June 1 received donations from many agencies, organisations and individuals at home and abroad, with the Vietnam News Agency (VNA) contributing 450 million VND.
VNA Deputy General Director Dinh Dang Quang expressed his hope that the agency’s donation will contribute to efforts by the Party, State and Government in the pandemic combat.
The Association of Vietnamese in Macau (China) contributed 131.7 million VND, the Ministry of Home Affairs, 456 million VND; and the Ministry of Finance, 1 billion VND.
Meanwhile, the COVID-19 vaccine fund had received more than 28 billion VND donated by organisations and individuals as of 4 pm on June 1, the State Treasury of Vietnam said.
Vo Thanh Hung, head of the State Budget Department under the finance ministry, said the Ministry of Health had estimated that Vietnam needs 150 million vaccine doses to inoculate around 75 percent of its population, with total cost amounting to some 25.2 trillion VND.
The huge cost requires contributions by organisations and individuals at home and abroad, apart from the State budget, he stressed.
The fund is set up to receive, manage, and use donations and assistance from domestic and foreign organisations and individuals, along with other legal sources, for COVID-19 vaccine procurement and import, research and production in the country, and the provision of vaccines for people./.