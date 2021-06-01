Society 12 medical items added to national reserves Twelve medical items have been added to the list of national reserves under a decree issued recently by the Prime Minister.

Society Army fights COVID-19 at higher level: Deputy Minister Deputy Minister of National Defence Vu Hai San on June 1 urged military units to roll out COVID-19 prevention and control measures synchronously and effectively, saying they must be done sooner and at a higher level.

Society Hanoi police puts anti-State propagandist on wanted list The Hanoi Department of Public Security on June 1 issued a wanted notice for Le Van Dung, alias Le Dung Vova, who was charged with anti-State propaganda.