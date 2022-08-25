More donations sent to help Cuba address fuel depot fire
Black smoke from a burning oil tank is seen in Matanzas, Cuba. (Photo: AFP/VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – Deputy Minister of Transport Nguyen Van Sinh and representatives of Vietnamese enterprises visited the Cuban Embassy in Hanoi on August 25 to send donations to help Cuba address the aftermaths of the recent oil storage facility fire.
On behalf of the Ministry of Transport that currently chairs the Vietnamese sub-committee of the Vietnam-Cuba Inter-governmental Committee, Deputy Minister Sinh extended sympathy to victims of the disaster and wished the injured soon to recover.
Sinh said several Vietnamese enterprises wish to send cash aid to Cuban people which will be transferred through a Vietnamese bank designated by the Cuban Embassy. Vietnam hopes Cuba will soon surmount difficulties and grow stronger, he said.
Cuban Ambassador to Vietnam Orlando Nicolas Hernandez Guillen said the Vietnam-Cuba friendship and brotherhood has been affirmed at this time of hardship. It has stood the test of time and most difficult circumstances, such as the COVID-19 pandemic, natural disasters and most recently, the oil deport fire, he noted.
Though the blaze has caused heavy human and property losses to Cuba, Cuba will soon recover and move on, he emphasised.
The Vietnamese donors included the Vietnam Northern Food Corporation (Vinafood 1) and glass and construction ceramic producer Viglacera which have boasted cooperation with Cuban partners for years./.