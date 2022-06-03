More draft laws debated at NA session
The draft Petroleum Law (amended) and the draft law on amendments and supplements to a number of articles of the Law on Radio Frequencies were among the matters tabled at the third sitting of the 15th National Assembly on June 3.
A group discussion at the session (Photo: VNA)
Legislators also looked into the draft resolution on piloting a model of organising job orientation and training outside prisons for inmates.
In the afternoon, they discussed in groups the draft law on amendments and supplements to a number of articles of the Law on Radio Frequencies, and the draft Petroleum Law (amended).
The deputies are scheduled to spend June 6 morning debating investment plans of some expressway projects, comprising Chau Doc-Can Tho-Soc Trang (first phase), Khanh Hoa-Buon Ma Thuot (first phase) and Bien Hoa-Vung Tau (first phase), along with the Belt Road No.4 in Hanoi and Belt Road No.3 in Ho Chi Minh City.
They will vote to approve the resolution on the legislature’s supervision programme in 2023 during the afternoon session.
They will also review the implementation of Resolution No. 66/2013/QH13 and give opinions on the plan on implementation of the next phase of the Ho Chi Minh Road./.