Health Infographic Vietnam confirms 32 COVID-19 cases A 24-year-old woman who'd met Hanoi's first COVID-19 infection case in London was confirmed to be infected with the novel coronavirus, the Health Ministry said on March 10.

Health Infographic Vietnam confirms 31 COVID-19 cases Another people has been confirmed positive for SARS-CoV-2 in Vietnam, bringing the total number of the infection cases in the country to 31, the Ministry of Health reported late March 9.

Health Infographic Punishment for false medical declaration Travellers immigrating from and to or transiting via Vietnam are asked to declare their travel history. If they refuse to do or make false declarations, they can be prosecuted.