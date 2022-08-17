Travel Committee seeks ways to ensure rapid, sustainable tourism recovery Deputy Prime Minister Vu Duc Dam on August 17 asked the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism (MCST) to review the operation of household businesses in the tourism sector affected by the COVID-19.

Business PVCFC ensures fertiliser supply despite 14-day maintenance The PetroVietnam Camau Fertilizer JSC (PVCFC) will halt the operation of its fertiliser factory for maintenance from August 18 to September 4, the firm has announced.

Business Hanoi prepares power supply scenarios for storm season The Hanoi Power Corporation (EVNHANOI) has said that ahead of the storm season, which often takes place from May to October in the northern region, it had built scenarios to ensure the continuous supply of power and cope with severe weather, especially heavy rains and storms, in the capital city.

Business Vietnamese handicrafts introduced in New York Eight Vietnamese handicraft exporters are introducing their products at the NY Now exhibition that is underway in New York, the US with the participation of about 950 businesses from 35 countries.