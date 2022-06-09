Environment More efforts to conserve pangolin carried out In order to prevent extinction and save endangered wildlife species in Vietnam, especially pangolins, over the years, the Center for Wildlife Conservation in Vietnam has collaborated with Cuc Phuong National Park to rescue, save and release pangolins back into the wild.

Environment Australian Ambassador honoured with insignia for environment cause Minister of Natural Resources and Environment Tran Hong Ha presented the "For the Cause of Natural Resources and Environment" insignia to Australian Ambassador to Vietnam Robyn Mudie in recognition of her contribution to the sector at a ceremony held in Hanoi on June 9.

Environment USAID, KOICA seal first MoU in Vietnam for environment protection The US Agency for International Development (USAID) and the Korea International Cooperation Agency (KOICA) signed their first Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) in Vietnam, on cooperation to reduce pollution, mitigate climate change in the Mekong Delta, and accelerate the transition to clean energy in the Southeast Asian nation.

Health Traditional medicine workshop addresses wildlife trade More than 60 traditional medicine (TM) doctors, practitioners, and students discussed innovative solutions to eradicate treatments using endangered wild animals at a workshop in Hanoi on June 8.