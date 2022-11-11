More efforts needed to accelerate public investment disbursement: PM
Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on November 10 signed an official dispatch requiring all ministries, sectors and localities to speed up the disbursement of public investment in the remaining months of 2022 and the first months of the following year.
In the document, the Government leader noted that in the remaining months of this year, amidst more complicated developments of the world situation, the Vietnamese economy is forecast to face a lot of difficulties and challenges, especially in the financial and monetary market, and import-export activities.
To maintain the recovery momentum and gain an economic growth rate of about 8% in 2022, administrations at all levels and sectors need to focus on accelerating the disbursement of public investment, considering this as a driving force for growth and a key political task, thus contributing to promoting the effective coordination between fiscal, monetary and other macroeconomic policies, in order to stabilise the macro economy, control inflation, and promote growth in the last months.
This year, ministries, sectors and localities are determined to disburse 95-100% of public investment sourced from State budget. However, as of October 31, only 51.34% of the capital had been disbursed.
To achieve the set target, the Prime Minister asked for more drastic, concerted, prompt and effective measures, with a focus placed on settlement of site clearance, compensation and resettlement support in a timely and correct manner, ensuring compliance with the law, and harmonising the interests of the State and people.
It is necessary to strengthen discipline in public investment disbursement, and prepare all the best conditions to quickly complete investment procedures, he stressed./.