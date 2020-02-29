While most fishermen keep painstaking journals about where they are fishing and what they have caught, some are not taking the rules seriously. They take superficial notes while others simply make them up when they arrive in port.

As origin traceability is among the criteria holding back Vietnam’s efforts to remove the EC’s yellow card, the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development has asked localities to carefully monitor catches at ports.

The Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development has also asked localities to improve the management of fishing vessels, including installing GPS devices on ships and taking strict law enforcement measures when needed./.

VNA