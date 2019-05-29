Ten years ago, Cu Lao Cham - Hoi An was recognised by UNESCO as a world biosphere reserve. According to UNESCO, the reserve shows a clear proof of the connection and harmony between nature and people.



In the past 10 years, Cu Lao Cham has been a bright spot in marine conservation and environmental protection thanks to its crackdown on plastic bags, co-management of marine conservation, coral restoration and sea turtle transposition.

There is also a remarkable change here, in which the economic structure has shifted to the tourism-service industry.

However, there are still many things to be concerned about. Cu Lao Cham has not established special-use forests and construction on the island has harmed its ecosystem. Additionally, landslides and environmental pollution remain a problem. In-depth research and solutions are needed to preserve the world biosphere reserve in a more sustainable manner.-VNA