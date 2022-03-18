More efforts needed to solve legal barriers facing investment projects: Deputy PM
Permanent Deputy Prime Minister Pham Binh Minh has requested ministries and sectors to seek ways to address legal barriers related to the implementation of investment projects.
Speaking at a meeting of the Prime Minister's special working group on reviewing, removing difficulties and obstacles and promoting the implementation of investment projects in ministries, agencies and localities on March 17, Minh assigned the Ministry of Planning and Investment to continue reviewing difficulties and problems facing ministries, sectors and localities in the work, quickly classifying and proposing specific solutions.
Permanent Deputy Prime Minister Pham Binh Minh (C) speaks at the meeting. (Photo: VNA)In the first quarter of 2022, ministries and sectors were required to focus on studying and correcting problems related to legal provisions in investment-related decrees and circulars, he noted.
Regarding specific projects, ministries and sectors must directly meet and contact foreign investors to support and promote large investment projects in Vietnam. For specific problems of each project, the Deputy PM requested ministries and sectors in charge to take the responsibility for solving them.
Disbursement of 2021 public investment has shown progress. By the end of February 2022, an estimated 431 trillion VND (18.85 billion USD) worth of State investment had been disbursed, according to a report by the Ministry of Finance./.