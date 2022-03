Business Online Travel Mart opens in Da Nang city More than 200 booths of companies working in the travel industry and over 60 partners from Japan, the Republic of Korea, China, India, and Southeast Asian countries have taken part in Danang FantastiCity 2022 Online Travel Mart 2022 which opened on March 17 in the central city of Da Nang with a ceremony livestreamed on the event's fanpage.

Business Reference exchange rate down 25 VND on March 18 The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate for the US dollar at 23,142 VND/USD on March 18, down 25 VND from the previous day.

Business Vietnam, New Zealand discusses US's Indo-Pacific Economic Framework Minister of Industry and Trade Nguyen Hong Dien had a phone conversation with New Zealand Minister for Trade and Export Growth Damien O'Connor on March 17 to discuss the US’s initiative in building the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework (IPEF).

Business FM spokesperson emphasises protection of Vietnamese enterprises' legitimate interests Foreign Ministry spokesperson Le Thi Thu Hang has spoken about actions taken by the Government to protect the legitimate rights and interests of Vietnamese enterprises in the suspected cashew nut export scam involving 100 containers of Vietnamese cashew nuts exported to Italy.