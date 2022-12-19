Society Seminar, photo exhibition opens to support Agent Orange victims The National Action Centre for Toxic Chemicals and Environmental Treatment (NACCET) opened a seminar and photo exhibition in Hanoi on December 19 in support of Agent Orange (AO) victims.

NA Vice Chairman extends Christmas greetings to Catholics in Da Nang Permanent Vice Chairman of the National Assembly (NA) Tran Thanh Man visited the Da Nang Diocese and the Vietnam Christian Mission on the occasion of the upcoming Christmas festival on December 19.

'Dien Bien Phu in the air' victory in memory of Russian experts Vietnamese people were very united despite hardships, Russian Lieutenant General Vitor Phillipov told Vietnam News Agency in Moscow, remembering his days in Vietnam in 1972 which went down to history with the "Dien Bien Phu in the air" victory that led to the end of the foreign aggression war in Vietnam.

Founding anniversary of Vietnam People's Army marked in Germany Vietnamese war veterans in Berlin-Brandenburge, Germany, gathered at a meeting on December 18 to mark the 78th founding anniversary of the Vietnam People's Army (VPA) (December 22, 1944 - 2022).