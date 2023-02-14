Society High Command to boost anti-IUU fishing communications on southwestern sea In 2023, the Coast Guard Region 4 High Command will step up communications among fishermen in efforts to fight illegal, unreported and unregulated (IUU) fishing.

Society Vietnam People’s Army soldiers join search, rescue efforts in Turkey A delegation of the Vietnam People’s Army, including 76 soldiers who bring with them six service dogs, arrived in Antakya city of Turkey’s Hatay province on February 13 evening (local time), to join search and rescue activities for earthquake-hit victims.

Environment Rare gray-shanked douc langurs sighted in Phu Yen province The Forest Protection Department of Tuy Hoa city in the central province of Phu Yen has coordinated with relevant units to raise community awareness about the importance of protecting the gray-shanked douc langurs that appeared recently in Cam Tu village, Hoa Kien commune.

Society Binh Duong: thousands of factories to be moved from residential areas About 2,900 businesses and factories in residential areas of the southern province of Binh Duong will be re-located into industrial zones and clusters in the locality from 2024-2030, according to a plan sketched out by the provincial People’s Committee.