Business Airlines ready to capitalise on rising travel demand as China reopens borders Vietnam’s aviation industry is forecast to have a busy year ahead as China reopens its borders which had been shut down since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Business MoIT sets ceiling prices for solar and wind projects The Ministry of Industry and Trade has recently introduced new ceiling prices for solar and wind energy in Vietnam.

Business Wood exports to hit record of 18 billion USD this year The export turnover of wood and wood products is expected to set a record high of 18 billion USD in 2023, with wood pellets and woodchips forecast to enter the one-billion USD club.