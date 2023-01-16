More flights take off in Vietnam for Tet holiday season
Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – National flag carrier Vietnam Airlines has announced that it will increase the number of flights for the fourth time to 108 with 20,000 seats in the January 16-30 period to meet skyrocketing demand during the Lunar New Year (Tet) Festival.
Flights will increase on major routes linking Ho Chi Minh City and Hanoi, Vinh, Thanh Hoa, Hai Phong, Da Nang and Hue.
In the period from January 6 to February 2, 2023, total flights Vietnam Airlines operates in its domestic network will reach approximately 9,200, with nearly 1.9 million seats.
Previously, the airline made Tet flight increases in August and December 2022.
It advised passengers to make their travel plans early and purchase air tickets via its official sale channels. They are also encouraged to use online and digital check-in methods to save time.
Tet is the largest traditional festival in Vietnam. This year's 7-day holiday will begin on January 20./.