Business Hanoi plans six more underground urban railway lines Hanoi plans six more underground urban railway lines with a combined length of 86.5 kilometres under an underground space planning project to 2030, with a vision towards 2050, according to Nguyen Duc Nghia, deputy director of the municipal Department of Planning and Architecture.

Business Action programme on economic restructuring for 2021-2025 issued Deputy Prime Minister Le Minh Khai signed Resolution No. 54/NQ-CP dated April 12 issuing the Government’s action programme to implement the National Assembly’s resolution on economic restructuring plan for 2021-2025.

Business Reference exchange rate kept unchanged on April 13 The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate for the US dollar at 23,108 VND/USD on April 13, unchanged from the previous day.