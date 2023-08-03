Illustrative image. (Photo: tphcm.chinhphu.vn)

HCM City (VNA) – The search for destinations in Vietnam has increased sharply after a new visa policy was approved by the National Assembly (NA), according to Agoda, a digital travel platform.



The number of searches from foreign visitors planning for a long holiday in Vietnam, including Ho Chi Minh City, rose by 33% within two weeks after the approval of the policy which extends the validity of tourist e-visas from 30 days to 90 days, and lengthen the duration of visa-free stays from 15 to 45 days for visitors from certain countries.



According to Agoda, the number of accommodation searches by visitors from France increased by 72%, followed by the Netherlands, New Zealand, Germany and the US by 45%, 41%, 40% and 38%, respectively.



In terms of total searches of Vietnam's destinations, the US took the lead, surpassing Australia, Canada and Germany.

Agoda’s data analysis focused on long-haul travelers from North America, the EU, Australia and New Zealand, who have faced stricter visa restrictions compared to their counterparts in Southeast Asia and the broader Asia Pacific region. These travelers often endure longer and costlier return flights, making them more inclined to seek extended vacations compared to those within a shorter flight radius.

Following the visa policy change, India rose from 8th place to become the 2nd largest international market for hotel bookings in Vietnam, only behind the Republic of Korea.

Statistics from HCM City’s Department of Tourism showed that foreign arrivals to the city reached 2.3 million in the first seven months of this year, equivalent to 47.2% of the 2023 plan. In July alone, the city welcomed 419,100 international travelers, up 45.7% against the same period last year.



Currently, many travel companies in HCM City have provided information on visa policy changes to partners in key markets such as Europe, the US and Australia./.