More funds raised for COVID-19 fight
Minister of Planning and Investment Nguyen Chi Dung hands over the aid to the Vietnam Fatherland Front Central Committee (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – Firms under the Commission for the Management of State Capital at Enterprises (CMSC) had raised 2.36 trillion VND (102.71 million USD) for the COVID-19 vaccine fund as of June 2.
Major donors included Vietnam Electricity, Vietnam Oil and Gas Group (PetroVietnam) and Vietnam Posts and Telecommunications Group (VNPT), with 400 million VND each.
Some other businesses under the CMSC previously offered assistance to the fight against the pandemic via relevant agencies and localities.
Also on June 2, Minister of Planning and Investment Nguyen Chi Dung handed over 2.5 billion VND to the Vietnam Fatherland Front Central Committee to support the fight.
Of the sum, 1 billion VND is for the vaccine fund, while the remainder for the northern provinces of Bac Ninh and Bac Giang – the country’s two major COVID-19 hotspots.
On the same day, the Fatherland Front Committee in the central province of Quang Ngai held a fundraising event for COVID-19 prevention and control, which received donations exceeding 31 billion VND from 50 agencies, firms and individuals.
Of note, Vietnam’s largest steelmaker Hoa Phat Group, which is operating its iron and steel production complex in the province’s Dung Quat Economic Zone, donated 20 billion VND./.