This famous Baroque-style building was originally the palace of a Chinese capitalist in Saigon in the early twentieth century. It’s now the Ho Chi Minh City Fine Arts Museum, an attractive destination for locals and tourists.

There are still many French architectural works which are over a hundred years old in the city.

The Post Office building was built by the French from 1886 - 1891, and still maintains its function as a post office. Located in the heart of the city center, the post office is like an icon, an indispensable destination for visitors to Ho Chi Minh City.

Despite being considered as a treasure both in terms of material and spiritual values, most of these heritage sites have not opened their doors widely to visitors, except for a few museums and theaters.

Since the end of 2017, the City’s People's Committee building has been open for visitors.

Recently, the headquarters of the People's Court, which was built in 1881, also suggested partially opening for sightseeing. These proposals are nothing new, but both the public and tourism businesses are still waiting for authorities to act./.

