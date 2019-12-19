Business WB, GIF support Vietnam in Solar Pilot Auction Programme The Global Infrastructure Facility (GIF)’s Governing Council has approved 1.5 million USD in funding for the World Bank and Vietnam to carry out the Solar Pilot Auction Programme, the WB said on December 18.

Business Free trade agreements increase tax collection The signing and implementation of free trade agreements has increased Vietnam's tax collection this year, said Luu Manh Tuong, director of Import-Export Tax Department under Vietnam Customs.