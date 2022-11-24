Can Tho (VNA) – Permanent Vice Chairman of the National Assembly Tran Thanh Man has asked the Mekong Delta city of Can Tho to draw more Korean investment into the Korea-Vietnam Incubator Park (KVIP) based at Tra Noc 2 Industrial Park in O Mon district.

During a working session with KVIP staff on November 23, Man hailed it as an important incubator for the Mekong Delta and Can Tho in particular, and a new model to serve people and interns in mechanical engineering and processing of aquatic products, among others. It is also the first incubator of its kind in Vietnam.

He suggested the municipal authorities enhance ties with regional provinces to nurture strengths in agro-fisheries, agricultural machinery, One Commune One Product development, and expand markets.

The official also called for attention to KVIP staff training to gradually expand its operations.

He also promised to convey the province’s suggestions to competent agencies for consideration.

The KVIP was established on November 23, 2013 and inaugurated on November 14, 2015 at a total cost of 21.13 million USD. It is supporting 11 firms and over 3,000 students as interns there.

Director of the municipal Department of Science and Technology Ngo Anh Tin asked ministries and agencies to agree on the development of KVIP into a multidisciplinary incubator, with a focus on agro-fisheries processing and mechanical engineering./.