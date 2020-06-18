Politics NA passes four laws, debates two drafts The 14th National Assembly continued its ninth working day of the second stage of the ongoing ninth session in Hanoi on June 17 under the chair of NA Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan.

Politics Legislators pass amendments to construction law National Assembly (NA) deputies voted to pass a draft law amending and supplementing certain articles of the Construction Law during the ongoing ninth session of the 14th NA in Hanoi on June 17.

Politics Webinar marks 45 years of national reunification, 70 years of Vietnam-Russia ties A webinar was held in Russia on June 16 to mark 75 years of the Soviet Union’s victory in the Great Patriotic War, 45 years of the liberation of the South and national reunification of Vietnam, and 70 years of the Vietnam-Russia diplomatic relations.

Politics Legislators to vote on four laws on June 17 National Assembly deputies will vote on the revised Law on Enterprises and the law amending and supplementing some articles of the Law on Natural Disaster Prevention and Control and the Law on Dykes on June 17 morning.