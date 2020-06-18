More laws, resolutions expected to sail through NA on June 18
At an NA working session (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) – Legislators will vote on June 18 morning the law amending and supplementing some articles of the Law on the Issuance of Legal Documents, and the resolution recognising and permitting the enforcement of rulings issued by dispute settlement agencies under the EU-Vietnam Investment Protection Agreement (EVIPA).
They will then look into the draft law amending and supplementing some articles of the Law on Handling Administrative Violations.
During the afternoon session, the deputies will vote on the resolution on the ratification of State budget balance for 2018, and the Law on Public-Private Partnership (PPP) Investment.
The draft revised Law on Environmental Protection will also be tabled for discussion on the day./.