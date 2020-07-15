Business Oxford Economics forecast Vietnam’s GDP to grow 2.3 percent in 2020 Vietnam’s effective containment of COVID-19 should allow it to make a quicker rebound than most other economies in the region and its GDP growth can be around 2.3 percent this year, Sian Fenner, an economist from Oxford Economics wrote in a July 14 report.

Business Fruit exports via Lao Cai border gate rising Exports of fruits through border gates with China in the northern province of Lao Cai posted growth in the first half of 2020 despite COVID-19, according to the provincial Department of Customs.

Business Banks do well in first half but difficulties lie ahead for the year Despite a worldwide economy hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic, the banking sector has still enjoyed a good first half of the year and are on course to meet targets.

Business Vietnam rises in JLL’s global real estate transparency index Vietnam’s two major cities, Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City, have contributed to the country’s higher rank in the 2020 Global Real Estate Transparency Index (GRETI).