More localities temporarily close tourist sites to prevent COVID-19 spread
Quang Tri Ancient Citadel, a popular tourist site in the central province of Quang Tri. (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) – All tourist sites in the central province of Quang Tri will be temporarily closed to visitors from March 18 as part of the local effort to prevent the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) from spreading.
All historical and cultural relics and tourist attractions will remain closed until further notice, according to a decision signed by Vice Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee Hoang Nam.
The province has also extended the closure of kindergartens and elementary and middle schools for another week, from March 16 – 23.
Quang Tri had reported no COVID-19 infection as of March 15. The province has strengthened capacity for local medical workers and upgraded healthcare facilities for the epidemic prevention and control while customs and medical authorities have tightened control at border gates on people entering Vietnam.
The Mekong Delta province of Kien Giang also considers barring foreign visitors to the resort island of Phu Quoc after a tourist from Latvia, who had stayed on the island, tested positive for the coronavirus last week.
Phu Quoc authorities are locating all people who had close contact with the Latvian tourist for compulsory quarantine, and has suspended operation of its popular night market and all karaoke and massage parlours while all schools have been shut down since the beginning of this week until further notice.
Vice Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee Do Thanh Binh has ordered all people to wear masks at bus and train stations and other public places, and fill online health declarations.
Quarantine facilities must be located far from residential areas while there must be no discrimination between the locals and foreigners at these facilities, Binh said in a meeting with Phu Quoc’s administration on March 15 evening.
Vietnam has confirmed 57 infections as of March 15 with 17 being foreigners. Sixteen patients have been completely cured./.