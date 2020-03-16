Travel Ninh Binh province closes tourist sites as virus fears mount The northern province of Ninh Binh has decided to close all local tourist destinations as from 6:00 am on March 13 in order to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Travel Hoi An ancient quarters suspend serving visitors due to COVID-19 Hoi An city, a world heritage site, in the central province of Quang Nam will stop selling tickets for tours of its ancient and pedestrian streets starting from March 12 in an effort to prevent the SARS-CoV-2 from spreading.

Travel Vietnam tourism hit by Covid-19 Coronavirus has already taken a toll on Vietnam’s tourism, with people cancelling holidays and events getting pushed back. Many hotels have been forced to shut down due to low occupancy rate and attractions have halted tourism activities for fears of spread of the deadly virus.

Society Hanoi’s tourist sites closed for disinfection Historical relic sites and tourist attractions in the capital city of Hanoi have been closed for disinfectant measures amid fears of the COVID-19 outbreak.