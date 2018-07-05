The meeting of the Committee for Foreign Non-Governmental Organisation Affairs in Hanoi on July 5 (Photo: VNA)

– Vietnam needs to have more mechanisms in place to create favourable conditions for foreign non-governmental organisations (NGOs) to develop the nation, and bolster diplomatic, friendship, and cooperative ties with foreign countries in the context of global integration, Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc said on July 5.Attending a conference held in Hanoi by the Committee for Foreign Non-Governmental Organisation Affairs (COMINGO), PM Phuc laid stress on the role of NGOs in popularising Vietnam’s achievements, enhancing people-to-people diplomacy with countries worldwide, and making contributions to prevent and rebut misleading information and allegations against the Vietnamese revolution.Lauding the excellent performance of the committee during the 1996-2017 period, he stressed that the Vietnamese Party and Government always see the work of non-government organisations as an inseparable part of the necessary people-to-people diplomacy, and that NGOs have successfully operated in tandem with the country’s diplomacy, security, and politics.In the past 20 years, NGOs have provided more than 4.35 billion USD for Vietnamese healthcare, education, society, recovery from post-war consequences, and climate change response, among others. Meanwhile, they have helped Vietnamese ministries, organisations, and localities to access practical experience and skills.They have joined the Government’s efforts in poverty alleviation and sustainable development, PM Phuc noticed.He asked ministries and localities to renew their management methods, inspect the activities of NGOs, while slashing administrative procedures to facilitate their ongoing operations.Relevant authorities are also urged to complete legal documents to clarify the responsibilities of related parties in the non-governmental projects and works.The COMINGO was asked to further work with the NGOs present in Vietnam to serve socio-economic development and mobilise more non-governmental assistance in the time to come. -VNA