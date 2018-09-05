Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi, (VNA) – Leaders from other countries continued to send in their greetings on the occasion of Vietnam’s 73rd National Day.

President Maithripala Sirisena and Prime Minister Rani Wickremesinghe of Sri Lanka cabled their messages of congratulations to President Tran Dai Quang and Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc.

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, President of Hungary Áder János and President of Turkmenistan G. Berdimuhamedov sent their greetings to President Tran Dai Quang.

President of the Chamber of Deputies of Romania Liviu Dragnea conveyed his congratulations to Chairwoman of the National Assembly Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan.

Sri Lankan Foreign Minister Tilak Marapana and Romanian Foreign Minister Teodor Melescanu extended their greetings to Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Pham Binh Minh.-VNA