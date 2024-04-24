More officials investigated for suspected links with Phuc Son Group JSC
The police have officially started legal proceedings against Vice Chairman of the Vinh Phuc provincial People’s Committee Nguyen Van Khuoc and five others for their suspected involvement in the case at the Phuc Son Group JSC, Spokesman of the Ministry of Public Security (MPS) Lt. Gen. To An Xo said on April 23.
He noted that the MPS’s investigation police agency is probing into the case of “violating the regulations on accounting that causes serious consequences, taking bribes, violating the regulations on bidding that causes serious consequences, and abusing influence on persons holding positions and power to seek illegal profit” at the Phuc Son Group JSC, the Thang Long Trade and Real Estate Investment JSC, the central province of Quang Ngai, the northern province of Vinh Phuc, and related units and agencies.
During the investigation, the police found that while Thang Long company was implementing the Vinh Tuong wholesale market and urban area project in Vinh Phuc, Nguyen Van Hau, who is Chairman of the company and also Chairman of the Phuc Son Group JSC, repeatedly met, gave money to, and asked some officials to create conditions for his company to gain favourable land use prices.
While performing their duties, Nguyen Van Khuoc (Vice Chairman of the Vinh Phuc People’s Committee and Chairman of the province’s land price appraisal council), Chu Quoc Hai (former Deputy Director of the provincial Department of Natural Resources and Environment), and Hoang Van Nhiem (Deputy Director of the provincial Department of Finance) received money from Hau to order Dinh Thi Thu Huong (head of the division for compensation and resettlement land prices at the land management sub-department of the provincial Department of Natural Resources and Environment, and member of the team of assistants to the land price appraisal council), through Cao Dai Nghia (deputy head of the price division at the Department of Land Resources Planning and Development under the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment) and Nguyen Ngoc Huy (Director of the Nam Ha price appraisal company), to advise on and appraise land prices in favour of Thang Long, causing a loss of 200.9 billion VND (nearly 7.9 million USD at the current exchange rate) to the State.
Basing on these investigation results, the police on April 20 and 23 prosecuted and arrested Khuoc, Hai, and Nhiem on the charge of “taking bribes” under Clause 4 of Article 354 of the Penal Code, and Nghia on the charge of “abusing position and power while performing duties” under Clause 3 of Article 356 of the Penal Code. Meanwhile, Huong and Huy were investigated and banned from leaving their living places under Clause 3 of Article 356 of the Penal Code.
On March 27, the MPS’s investigation police agency also prosecuted and temporarily detained Le Viet Chu (former Vice Chairman and former Chairman of the Quang Ngai provincial People’s Committee, and former Secretary of the provincial Party Committee) and Pham Hoang Anh (Standing Vice Secretary of the Vinh Phuc provincial Party Committee and former Director of the provincial Department of Construction) both for the charge of “taking bribes” from Hau to assist his companies to carry out projects in the provinces.
Regarding the case at the Phuc Son Group JSC, the police have prosecuted 15 suspects, including former Secretary of the Vinh Phuc Party Committee Hoang Thi Thuy Lan, Chairman of the Vinh Phuc People’s Committee Le Duy Thanh, Chairman of the Quang Ngai People’s Committee Dang Van Minh, and former Chairman of the Quang Ngai People’s Committee Cao Khoa.
Investigation in the case, which involves many localities, was initiated on February 26./.