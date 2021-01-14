More open space needed to promote people’s mastership: Party official
The application of information technology (IT) should be stepped up, thus creating a more open space to promote people’s mastership, Truong Thi Mai, head of the Party Central Committee’s Commission for Mass Mobilisation, has said.
Truong Thi Mai, head of the Party Central Committee’s Commission for Mass Mobilisation, speaks at the meeting. (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) – The application of information technology (IT) should be stepped up, thus creating a more open space to promote people’s mastership, Truong Thi Mai, head of the Party Central Committee’s Commission for Mass Mobilisation, has said.
Addressing a January 13 meeting in Hanoi, Mai, who is also head of the central steering committee for the implementation of grassroots democracy regulations, highlighted the importance the Party attaches to democracy regulations.
Reviewing the country’s achievements in socio-economic development, national defence and security, external affairs, Party building and corruption fight, the official attributed the fruits to the public’s contributions.
The steering committee reported that in 2020, all-level Party committees enhanced their leadership and instructed the implementation of the Party’s guidelines and the State’s laws regarding grassroots democracy regulations in combination with guidelines and resolutions on socio-economic development, notably the fight against COVID-19.
An overview of the meeting (Photo: VNA)
State agencies and authorities at all levels also continued with the institutionalisation and concretisation of the Party’s guidelines into policies and laws, covering areas relating to the life, rights and interests of people.
Public awareness of democracy and the practice of democracy as well as results recorded in the work have improved significantly, especially at all-level Party congresses for the 2020-2025 period.
In 2021, the mass mobilisation work will focus on intensifying the implementation of grassroots democracy regulations through different forms and organisations in the political system, the meeting heard./.