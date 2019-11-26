More peacekeepers embark on mission in South Sudan
Officers and soldiers of Level-2 Field Hospital No. 2 say goodbye to relatives before leaving for UN mision in South Sudan (Photo: VNA)
Australia continues to send C-17A Globemaster III – the biggest aircraft to Vietnam to help transport the peacekeepers (Photo: VNA)
30 soliders will join their counterparts who left Vietnam six days ago to work at the Level-2 Field Hospital No. 2 in the African country (Photo: VNA)
Female soldiers set out on an international mission in South Sudan (Photo: VNA)