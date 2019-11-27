30 staff will join their 29 counterparts who left Vietnam six days ago to work at the Level-2 Field Hospital No. 2 in the African country.

Addressing the event, Rear Admiral Nguyen Trong Binh, Deputy Chief of the General Staff of the Vietnam People’s Army expressed his hope that they will promote solidarity and mutual support to complete all assigned tasks with utmost safety.

Australia continued to send C-17A Globemaster III – the biggest aircraft to Vietnam to help transport the peacekeepers.

The aircraft will also carry the staff of the first hospital back to Ho Chi Minh City.

The first group of Vietnamese peacekeeping forces from the Level-2 Field Hospital No. 1 arrived back at Ho Chi Minh City’s Tan Son Nhat International Airport on November 21, fulfilling their mission in South Sudan./.

VNA