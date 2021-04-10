Business HCM City works to attract investors HCM City is taking urgent steps to tackling any and all difficulties to create a favourable business environment and encourage investors to stay.

Business 30th Vietnam Expo to feature 300 stalls The 30th Vietnam International Trade Fair (Vietnam Expo 2021) is set for April 14-17 in Hanoi and will feature 300 stalls and a series of workshops on e-commerce.

Business PM decides on infrastructure building policy at two IPs The Prime Minister has issued Decision No 548/QD-TTg on investing in infrastructure at the The Ky Industrial Park (IP) in the Mekong Delta province of Long An.