More provinces offer help to Da Nang in COVID-19 fight
COVID-19 testing (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) – The central province of Thua Thien-Hue will send its first group of 40 doctors and nurses to help neighbouring Da Nang city fight the COVID-19 pandemic.
Meanwhile, the southern province of Dong Nai will provide central Da Nang city and nearby Quang Nam province each with 3 billion VND (nearly 258,000 USD) to support its combat against COVID-19.
Earlier, the south-central province of Binh Dinh decided to send 25 physicians, doctors, and nurses to Da Nang.
A team of medical workers from the northern city of Hai Phong also flew to the central city on August 5.
In addition, Hai Phong has given Da Nang and Quang Nam province 5 billion VND (216,800 USD) and 200,000 medical face masks each.
As of 6pm on August 7, Vietnam confirmed 784 COVID-19 cases, including 330 linked to the outbreak in Da Nang since July 25.
Among 34 cases reported on August 7 evening, 22 are in Da Nang, eight in Quang Nam, one in Hanoi and one in Hai Duong who are all related to Da Nang, and two imported in Ho Chi Minh City and Ba Ria-Vung Tau./.