Society COVID-19 tracing app Bluezone hits 10 million users As many as 10 million people out of Vietnam’s 76.8 million smartphone users have downloaded a domestically developed contact-tracing mobile app to identify and alert people who have interacted with COVID-19 patients, according to the Ministry of Information and Communications (MIC).

Society More Vietnamese citizens from Taiwan, Singapore flown home Authorities of Vietnam and Taiwan (China), the Vietnam Economic and Cultural Office in Taipei and budget carrier Vietjet worked together to carry 230 Vietnamese citizens home on August 7.

Society Planning on Red River banks needs work Hanoi has created urban development plans for the banks of the Hong (Red) River, yet problems remain due to lack of flood and dyke planning.

Society External information work to be renewed Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc recently signed Decision No 1191/QD-TTg approving goals, tasks, and measures to renew and improve the popularisation of news for external services, contributing to building a border of peace, friendship, cooperation, and development.