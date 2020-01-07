Society Over 4.5 billion VND raised to support children with heart diseases More than 4.5 billion VND (193,826 USD) was raised for poor children with heart diseases through a text message campaign carried out by the Vietnam Television (VTV) and the National Humanitarian Portal 1400 from November 1 to December 30, 2019.

Society AVG case: Former minister Son files appeal against life sentence Former minister of information and communication Nguyen Bac Son has filed his appeal against the life imprisonment sentence for him in the first instance trial of the MobiFone’s purchase of 95 percent of shares of the Audio Visual Global JSC (AVG).

Society Hanoians applaud plan to build embankment around Hoan Kiem Lake Many Hanoians have applauded a proposal by the People’s Committee of Hoan Kiem district to build an embankment around Hanoi's iconic site of Hoan Kiem (Returned Sword) Lake.

Society Officials pay pre-Tet visits to the poor Officials from the Party, State, Government, and National Assembly visited poor people ahead the traditional Lunar New Year (Tet), the biggest holiday in Vietnam.