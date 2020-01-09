More carriages, including 45 high-class ones, will be added to some trains on the Hanoi – Ho Chi Minh City routes from January 12 to February 5.

Nearly 800 North-South trains are planned to run during the holiday with some 350,000 seats.

Tickets can be bought at stations, three websites at dsvn.vn, vetauonline.vn, vetau.com.vn, on mobile payment apps including Momo, Viettelpay, VNpay, Vimo, Sendo and via Vietnam Railway customer service hotline at 19000109.

The company also offers goods delivery service. Customers can visit www.harapost.vn for more information./.

VNA